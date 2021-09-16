Jones, 26, returned to court Wednesday to face new charges over the key.
“Allegations in this matter allege the defendant taping a handcuff key to the bottom of his foot with clear tape and was found by Livingston County corrections officers upon his incarceration,” assistant prosecutor Carolyn Henry said in a court filing.
Defense attorney Byron Nolan said Jewell “realizes the seriousness of the allegations.”
The sheriff said he doesn’t know why Jones had a handcuff key.
“At the end of the day, folks are handcuffed to and from a facility. If someone has a handcuff key, that’s a bad day for us,” Murphy told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.
Jones has been in and out of court since April when he was charged with drunken driving, resisting police and other offenses. That case is pending.