President Trump appears on television for a national address from the Oval Office on the 18th day of the partial government shutdown at the White House on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the wake of President’s Trump nationally televised plea for his long-promised border wall, both he and Democratic congressional leaders are digging in on Wednesday as a partial government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are holding an event with furloughed federal workers, and lawmakers from the Washington area will highlight the negative impact of the shutdown with union leaders.

Trump, meanwhile, is heading to Capitol Hill at lunchtime to shore up support among Senate Republicans and then will host an afternoon meeting at the White House with congressional leaders from both parties for their first face-to-face talks since last week.

The day began with both sides trying to make their cases on television.

7:50 a.m.: Sanders says Democrats ‘continue to live in denial’

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders blasted Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday morning, saying they “continue to live in denial” about a crisis at the border.

“They care more about playing politics than they do about protecting Americans,” Sanders said on Fox News, responding to remarks by Pelosi and Schumer after Trump’s Oval Office address.

Sanders said the White House has “shown a willingness to work with them,” citing Trump’s shift from a concrete wall to a steel barrier, among other things.

Speaking about a meeting scheduled Wednesday afternoon at the White House, Sanders said: “It would be great if Democrats showed up and demonstrated the same kind of willingness that we have to get the job done.”

Her assessment followed an address by Trump on Tuesday night in which he painted a harrowing picture of danger and death along the U.S.-Mexico border, describing undocumented immigrants as murderers, rapists and drug smugglers and arguing that a steel barrier — for which he is demanding that Congress appropriate $5.7 billion — is the only solution.

During the Democratic response, Pelosi and Schumer harshly criticized Trump for what Pelosi called a “senseless shutdown.”

“The fact is, President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis and must reopen the government,” she said.

7:35 a.m.: Kaine says Democrats are serious about border security

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said Wednesday that Democrats are serious about border security and asserted that Trump is only inserted in the issue for “talking points.”

“Democrats have been on board with massive border security investments as long as they’re done the right way,” Kaine said during an appearance on CNN.

He pointed to a bipartisan deal presented to Trump early last year that included $25 billion for border security over 10 years.

“The president blew up the deal,” Kaine said. “There is a deal to be had here but first we’ve got to reopen government.”

7:20 a.m.: Cheney says House Republicans ‘stand with the president’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday that House Republicans continue to stand with Trump and claimed Democrats are refusing to negotiate an end to the shutdown.

“This could be resolved in a 45-minute meeting, and I think the American people want it resolved. We stand ready to negotiate,” Cheney, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, said in a morning interview on Fox News.

“We know that the most important thing we’ve got to do as elected officials is secure the border, keep the nation safe,” Cheney said. “We’re not going to be playing partisan games here. … We’re going to stand with the president on this one.”

6 a.m.: On Hill, prime-time speeches only pushed parties further apart

Neither President Trump’s televised Oval Office address arguing for his border wall nor the rebuttal from Democratic congressional leaders appeared to move either party any closer to ending the 18-day partial government shutdown, according to the reactions of lawmakers across the political spectrum late Tuesday.

Instead, a review of dozens of written statements and interviews indicated, the parties have only become more entrenched in their positions — while a few wondered aloud about the point of the dueling prime-time statements carried live by the television networks.

