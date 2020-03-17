In locations around Chicago, voters arrived at polling places to find no election judges to run the precinct or disinfecting supplies. Some voting locations in Palm Beach County, Fla., had not opened at all by late morning. And around Arizona, some people were directed to vote at municipal buildings that were otherwise closed to the public, causing confusion.

Even in Ohio, some voters turned out on Tuesday morning, only to learn that in-person voting was delayed until June 2. In some locations, advocates said, there were no signs posted to indicate the change.

“We’ve been hearing from countless voters who are unsure about the status of voting today,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, on a conference call with reporters.

Clarke said she had never see anything comparable to the situation in Ohio, when voters “went to bed” on Monday night unsure whether the elections would take place.

“It’s unlike anything we have ever seen before,” she said.

The chaos around the country underscored the last-minute nature of the planning in many jurisdictions as election officials grappled with hundreds of scared poll workers dropping out and evolving guidance from public health officials about whether voting was safe — all at the height of the Democratic presidential primary.

The widespread complaints raised questions about the decision to proceed with Tuesday’s primaries, even as the health crisis has deepened. Yet complaints also poured in about Ohio’s decision to postpone its primary, reflecting the difficult decisions state officials are facing.

Five states have now delayed their contests — Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio — with others expected to follow suit in the coming days.

“It would endanger public health to allow thousands of people to assemble in places like schools and senior centers, which are already closed under the state of emergency,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference Tuesday, announcing the decision to push his state’s April 28 primary to June 2. “It would put Marylanders at risk, especially the poll workers and election judges, most of whom are retirees and in the most vulnerable population.”

Problems appeared especially pronounced in Illinois, where elections are administered by 108 local authorities. The state has 155 pledged delegates in the Democratic primary.

In Barrington, a northwest suburb of Chicago, election judges did not show up when doors opened at 6 a.m., causing frustration among voters. A spokesman for local election officials said replacements were sent “shortly before 9 a.m.”

When theater production artist Emily Ioppolo and her boyfriend went to vote at 6 a.m. at a local church in their Lakeview neighborhood, also on the north side of Chicago, they walked through the doors and encountered “empty tables set up with nothing on them.” Precinct workers told them that ballots and machines had not yet been delivered.

The couple returned after 7 a.m. and, once again, nothing was delivered. “They were trying to call the board of elections but no one was picking up,” she said.

Eventually, Ioppolo, 27, walked to a police station near Wrigley Field that served as an early voting location where anyone could vote no matter where they lived. She cast her vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and went to work, but the experience still stings.

“It is my right to vote, I understand we’re experiencing social distancing right now, but when the governor and the mayor and my alderman says we are still holding elections, it is the board of election’s job to run smoothly,” she said. “It’s not like my polling place was closed down due to social distancing effort — it was open. That is very frustrating.”

In Palatine, a northwest suburb of Chicago, Kim Inman, 62, said she got pressure from her family to not serve as an election judge this year out of fears of contacting the coronavirus. She decided to go ahead after she received an email from the Cook County Clerk’s Office that promised her location would have hand sanitizer and wipes.

When she showed up at 6 a.m., neither were there. “My family did not want me doing this,” she said.

By late morning Tuesday, no supplies had shown up. Two of the four judges also failed to show, she was manning Precinct 17 with just a high school student. Turnout had been light, with just about 70 people so far.

“It’s very disappointing. It’s always been a good experience,” she said. “This is so unusual and different, I don’t know what’s going on.”

As voting continued haltingly through the morning in some areas, election officials sought to reassure dozens of voters who complained on social media.

On Twitter, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners urged voters encountering problems at their precincts to find an early voting site and cast their ballots there.

Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough tweeted that concerned voters and poll workers “should be getting your [cleaning] supplies shortly.” She encouraged poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark 6-foot increments on the floors of polling places to remind voters about social distancing.

At least 25 people were turned away from a polling location in Chicago Tuesday morning, according to Timna Axel, communications director for the Chicago Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“Especially in the first hour, we had folks who showed up to their polling place and it wasn’t open or were told it wouldn’t open,” Axel said. “Voters were told they would have to come back later in the day, or told to go to an alternate location. A number of voters have been turned away and probably won’t vote today as a result.”

Chicago decided to keep early-voting sites open for election day, giving voters a “vote-anywhere” option if their own polling location were closed. Some locations were closed because they were located inside nursing homes, but there was little preparation for other precincts to fail to open, she said.

Axel said the group has received an unprecedented volume of calls for a primary, including an entirely new category of complaint: from confused election workers.

“They’re brand new, substituting for those who canceled,” she said. “We’ve never gotten those calls before on this number.”

The committee is seeking waivers from local election officials to allow relatives of homebound voters to bring them ballots then return them, filled out, to voting locations. State law allows such third-party handling of ballots only with an affidavit from the voter granting approval. The group will go to court “as a last resort,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Palm Beach County saw some of the worst disruptions in the state, according to Liza McClenaghan of Common Cause of Florida.

By mid-morning in Palm Beach County, some polling places had not opened at all, some opened late and some were understaffed.

“This may be happening in other counties as well,” she said on a call with reporters.

The supervisor of elections posted on social media that voters encountering difficulties at their home precinct can visit any of her four offices — the main one until 7 p.m. and the other three until 5 p.m. — to obtain a ballot and vote.

Clarke said a telephone hotline operated partly by her group was fielding calls from both states, as well as Arizona. But most callers were from Ohio, she said — a result of the “sheer chaos” and confusion of the state’s decision-making on Monday.

“Voters have been contacting us who did not know that the election date had changed. Emotions ranged from confusion to anger,” she said.