Customers watch the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford at Shaw's Tavern on Thursday in Washington. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

“It looks like she’s crying,” Hilda Darkins said, as several retirees around her dabbed their own eyes. “Who can blame her?”

At the Mid-County Senior Center in Lake Worth, Fla., two dozen people sat around circular tables, facing the television. They watched Christine Blasey Ford, who was watching in silence as Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) read lengthy opening statements.

Then Ford herself began to speak.

“She looks scared, and she looks nervous. But I think she’s telling the truth,” said Myrtle Facey, 78, a retired cashier. “She may have waited a long time to talk about it, but this is something that will never leave you, no matter what happens. You always remember it. You may not think of it every day, but it will always be with you, just like learning the ABCs. You never forget.”

On Thursday morning, Ford’s testimony — about an alleged sexual assault in the early 1980s by Brett M. Kavanaugh, now a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court — transfixed Americans in coffee shops, subway cars and Capitol hallways. It was a moment with tremendous political stakes: Kavanaugh’s nomination itself seemed in doubt, and with it a firmer conservative majority on the nation’s highest court.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee later in the day. He will seek to stir those watching with his own story of striving and service.

But for many watching Thursday morning, the political importance of the moment was secondary.

The power of the moment — the reason that people cried in airplane seats and called into C-SPAN to tell their own stories of sexual assault — was in seeing Ford tell a story of private pain before a massive public audience.

It was to see her speak, without knowing yet who would believe her.

“16A: Crying. 14B: Crying. 17C: Weeping,” Ron Lieber, a New York Times columnist, wrote on Twitter from a flight headed from New York to Salt Lake City, listing the reactions as passengers watched the hearing on seat-back televisions. “I am one of the criers.”

As the hearings began, some of the busiest places in the country fell quiet. At the New York Stock Exchange, Brad Smith — an anchor for the news site Cheddar — said normally frenetic traders were all watching the TVs. Phones rang in the background, unanswered.

In the Capitol building itself, the halls were quiet, as senators not on the Senate Judiciary Committee bunkered in their offices to watch TV.

At the Department of Housing and Urban Development, so many employees watched the hearings on their computers that the I.T. department warned they would overwhelm the network.

In one therapist’s office in Washington, two women sat in the waiting room, listening to the hearing on tiny cellphone speakers. One reached for the other’s hand.

At the National Sexual Assault Hotline, the volume of calls — already running high, since Ford’s allegations became public — spiked even higher during her testimony.

“On a typically weekday, our queue of folks waiting to talk to one of our hotline staff might be six to eight people,” said Scott Berkowitz, chief executive of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, which runs the hotline. “Today, it’s gotten as high as 49.”

Many of those callers, Berkowitz said, had stories that mirrored Ford’s: They wanted to talk about events that had happened years before. His group called in additional volunteers to handle these calls.

Even before it began, the hearing had inspired some people to tell their own stories. Fox News journalist Chris Wallace said on-air that his two daughters had recently told him about events that had happened to them in high school.

Wallace said these events were not as serious as the one Ford described but, he said, “the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up.”

“And I don’t think we can disregard that,” he added. “I don’t think we can disregard Christine Blasey Ford and the seriousness of this. I think that would be a big mistake.”

At a cafe in Kansas City, Mo., Coleen Voeks sipped a glass of Redemption whiskey. She held it up to the TV, as a kind of toast.

Voeks, now 45, said she was raped in high school but never told anyone until recently. She felt guilt and remorse, as if she had done something wrong.

“I shouldn’t have gone to his house — I knew his family wasn’t there,” Voeks said. “I should have fought harder. You go through those things for years. What could I have done?”

She continued: “I was 17, and now I’m 45, and it’s taken a long time to get to the point that I realized, when I say no, no means no.”

In Milwaukee, a small group of people watched the hearing on TV at a bar called Y-Not.

The TV above the bar showed Rachel Mitchell — an Arizona prosecutor brought in by Republicans — questioning Ford about her memories and a polygraph test Ford had taken about the allegations.

The crowd, which previously had been ambivalent about the hearing, turned strongly — and profanely — in favor of Ford.

“She’s not on [expletive] trial,” said Paul Chier, sitting at the bar, responding to the prosecutor’s questioning of Ford.

“Unfortunately, she is on trial, and she is [expletive] killing it,” answered Matt Earnest, sitting three chairs down at the bar.

A bit later, during a break in the hearing, the TV showed Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who said two-thirds of sexual assault victims don’t report. Amanda Delsant, a bartender, yelled back at the TV.

“Because no one [expletive] believes them!” she said, the anger obvious in her voice.

A few miles away from the Capitol in Washington — a city so odd that its bars treat congressional hearings like bowl games, with early openings and drink specials — Shaw’s Tavern opened at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than usual. It offered bottomless mimosas.

Casey Chapman, a retired restaurant chef and manager from Alexandria, Va., got there at 10:30 a.m. He thought it was important to watch this in public, to show he supported Ford and other women who had similar stories to tell.

Chapman said he remembered that when he was young, he had felt a sense of entitlement, that a man who is successful should be able to have his pick of women.

That culture, he said, has gone on for too long.

“It’s time for their reckoning, and it’s time for victims to have a chance to talk. It’s time for a change,” Chapman said. He said he that had never assaulted anyone but that he looked back and thought his old attitudes were wrong.

“The big difference is, I’m not trying to be a Supreme Court justice,” Chapman added. “The time for making excuses is over.”

Ellen Drumm, from Sarasota, Fl., came to the same bar with her daughter.

“I was a young girl when Anita Hill was up there, and I wanted to see if anything had changed,” said Drumm, who is 59. In 1991, law professor Anita Hill alleged that she had been sexually harassed by then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. After a contentious hearing process, Thomas was confirmed.

While looking up at one of the TV monitors during Ford’s testimony, Drumm added that she doesn’t see much of a difference between now and Hill’s testimony in 1991.

Drumm said she thinks Ford is credible and doesn’t see any reason she would subject herself to this type of scrutiny if she had not been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

“I don’t think they understand the impact [sexual assault] has on people,” Drumm said.

In Houston on Thursday, a retired pastor named Samuel J. Gilbert, 82, went to Jackson’s Barbershop for his weekly haircut. The hearing was on CNN. He said he was struck by the risk that Ford was taking.

“This lady, she really put herself on the line knowing that people don’t usually put a woman’s word over men,” Gilbert said.

Dillon reported from Kansas City. Fahrenthold reported from Washington. Robert Costa, Sarah Kaplan and Michael Brice-Saddler, in Washington, Brittney Martin in Houston, Steven Burkholder in New Haven, Conn., and Dan Simmons in Milwaukee contributed to this report.