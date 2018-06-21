Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, center, watches as he father addresses members of the media after he signed an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump has broken her dayslong silence about the forced separations of migrant families, tweeting thanks to President Donald Trump for “taking critical action” to end the separations at the border.

In her tweet Wednesday, Ivanka Trump also calls on Congress to “find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values.”

Her lack of comment on the border separations until her father’s executive order had brought criticism to a presidential adviser who has billed herself as a “force for good” in the administration.

Ivanka Trump has sought to promote a family-friendly agenda under a president whose comments on race, gender and inclusivity have drawn bipartisan rebukes.

As Trump signed the executive order, he said that his daughter “feels very strongly” about the separations issue.

