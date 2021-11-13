While Sinema is hardly alone in raising money from special interests during a major legislative battle, what is notable is the scope of Sinema’s fundraising windfall between April and September. Her objections to Biden’s legislation then gave her massive sway over the future of his bill. The roughly $3 million she collected during that period is the best cash haul of her career outside the 2018 election, when she was first on the ballot for U.S. Senate.