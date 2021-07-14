“I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. [Anthony S.] Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” Rodrigo added. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”