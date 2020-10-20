As in other states, Democrats retain a distinct advantage among the 2.7 million Floridians who have mailed in their ballots so far; the breakdown among those voters is 49 percent Democratic and 30 percent Republican, according to the state figures. In 18 states across the nation that track partisan affiliation, Democrats so far have outvoted Republicans by a more than 2-to-1 margin, according to data compiled by Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida. In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Democrats have outvoted Republicans 4 to 1.

The data does not reflect actual vote choices, which will not be counted until Election Day.

Still, Democrats have celebrated their enthusiasm as evidence of a surge of interest across the country to defeat President Trump. Republicans, however, say the Democratic advantage will disappear on Election Day, when they expect the bulk of their supporters to turn out.

Polls show that a majority of Republicans plan to vote on Election Day, in part because of mistrust of mail voting fueled by Trump’s baseless claims that it invites widespread fraud. Democratic strategists agree that the enthusiasm gap will narrow on Election Day, but they are hoping to bank an insurmountable advantage before then among early voters.

It is too early to know what the in-person advantage for Republicans in Florida means in a state that Trump won in 2016 by fewer than 120,000 votes. In several counties that voted for Trump four years ago — including Pinellas, which includes Clearwater and St. Petersburg; Duval, home of Jacksonville; and Seminole, a suburb of Orlando — more Democrats turned out to vote on Monday.

“Trump all the way,” said Melinda McGehee, 53, as she stood next to her friend and fellow Republican voter Alexandra Connor, 51, in Fort Lauderdale. “Because being in health care, I think it’s super important everyone gets what Trump’s trying to do with health care. I’m super scared if Biden wins what’s going to happen to my career, my parents, my family and my friends with health care.”

Kyle Woodard, a 44-year-old schoolteacher from Pompano Beach, said “it’s just a really important year to vote,” after casting his ballot Monday for Democrat Joe Biden at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

“I’m really inspired based on what’s going on in the country,” Woodard said. “So the first chance I got, I was going to take it.”

Woodard said Trump’s constant attacks on mail voting are a blatant attempt at voter suppression. “Being Black, I’ve seen a lot of suppression my whole life,” he said. “This is nothing new.”