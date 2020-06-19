Thousands have gathered in the past several weeks against what they say is Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s bid to strengthen power and curb democratic freedoms. Jansa has denied this.
The protests first started over allegations of political pressure in the procurement of medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak. Protesters initially cycled because of the anti-virus restrictions that prevented public gatherings.
