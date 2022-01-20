The election will pit Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party and its allies against a coalition of left-leaning groups that have promised to join forces against the populist leader with close ties to Hungary’s hard-line Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
A veteran politician, Jansa took over the government helm in early March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic started.
Critics at home have accused Jansa of curbing democratic freedoms and fostering divisive policies in the traditionally moderate nation of about 2 million people.
Jansa, a fierce anti-immigration politician, also has faced scrutiny within the EU over complaints of pressure on the media in Slovenia.
Recent surveys in Slovenia have shown that Jansa’s SDS remains the most popular party, but not strong enough to rule on its own.