Huey Larkins, who keeps a torn, 30-year-old photo of himself as a bodybuilder in his glove compartment, maneuvered his car into a parking space. He hoisted his walker out of his trunk and headed for the front doors. He was about to turn 65 and lose a $380 disability check from the company he worked for when he was disabled in a car accident. He also collects benefits from Social Security, but wanted to know whether they would grow if he filed for retirement. But he does not have a computer, leaving the office as his only option for information. And it was locked.