Some Jif peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

WASHINGTON — Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall , the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.