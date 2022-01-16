In Colleyville and beyond, word of the standoff spread instantly. In Dallas, the man who had worked to secure Beth Israel against attack received a phone call. In Cincinnati, the teacher who had trained Rabbi Cytron-Walker recalled his own trip to Prague, where the heavy security around a synagogue seemed like something foreign to American Jewish life. And all around the suburbs of Dallas and Fort Worth, Jews rushed to connect with each other — worried (who were the hostages?), sickened (this, again?), scared to death.