Congressional Republicans sought Thursday to walk a fine line between condemning the chant of “Send her back!” at President Trump’s campaign rally while continuing to stand by his efforts to turn four liberal minority lawmakers into the face of the Democratic Party.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the campaign committee for House Republicans, told reporters that there was “no place for that kind of talk,” referring to the chant that broke out in Greenville, N.C., the night before as Trump harshly criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), a Somali-born Muslim refu­gee, who became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

But Emmer also defended Trump for sending racists tweets over the weekend that suggested Omar and three other minority lawmakers should “go back” to their ancestral countries. Emmer said “there’s not a racist bone in Trump’s body” and “what he was trying to say, he said wrong.”

And Emmer echoed Trump’s attempts to portray the four freshman lawmakers — known on Capitol Hill as “the Squad” — as representative of the Democratic Party heading into next year’s elections.

[At rally, crowd responds to Trump’s criticism of Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar with chants of ‘Send her back!’]

“You should call them the leadership squad since they are the speakers, in fact,” Emmer said. “The rest of their conference should be called the new red army of socialists.”

Other Republican lawmakers struck a similar tone Thursday as they responded to Trump’s rally at which he repeated his contention that the four lawmakers “don’t love our country” and took aim at them one by one.

While Trump was critical of the other three — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) — he reserved most of his wrath for Omar, the only one of the four not born in the United States.

As chants of “Send her back!” intensified, Trump paused to let them continue and did nothing to discourage the crowd.

“What a crowd, and what great people,” he tweeted upon returning to the White House on Wednesday night. “The enthusiasm blows away our rivals on the Radical Left.”

Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) was the first Republican in Congress to publicly express reservations about what had occurred.

“Though it was brief, I struggled with the ‘send her back’ chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. “Her history, words & actions reveal her great disdain for both America & Israel. That should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities.”

Others started weighing in Thursday morning.

“I deeply disagree with the extreme left & have been disgusted by their tone,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). “I woke up today equally disgusted — chants like ‘send her back’ are ugly, wrong, & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers. This ugliness must end, or we risk our great union.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made no mention of Trump’s rally during remarks Thursday morning in the chamber but referenced past questionable statements by Omar about Israel and lamented that “so many Democrats have moved so far to the extreme left.”

[‘Malignant, dangerous, violent’: Trump rally’s ‘Send her back!’ chant raises new concerns of intolerance]

Democratic House leaders, meanwhile, sought to turn their attention back to their legislative agenda on Thursday after several days of controversy generated by Trump’s tweets attacking the four lawmakers.

“I think we’re at the point where we just got to ignore this guy. That’s my strategy,” said House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) at the outset of a day when Democrats plan to pass a bill that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15.

Asked if Democrats were trying to keep the focus on that effort, Clyburn said, “That’s exactly right.”

Omar told reporters that she, too, wanted to stay focused on her work in Congress.

“What I’m going to be busy doing is uplifting people, making sure that they understand that here in this country we are all Americans,” she said. “We are all welcome irregardless of what [Trump] says. So I’m going to go vote on the minimum wage and uplift millions of people. And I’m going to go hang out with my daughter.”

Trump has sought to keep the focus on Omar and the other three minority lawmakers since Sunday, when he sent his tweets saying they should go back to “the crime infested places from which they came.”

The House voted Tuesday night to condemn his remarks. Four Republicans and one independent joined Democrats in voting for the resolution.

Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), an independent who recently left the Republican Party after calling for Trump’s impeachment, spoke out Thursday on the rally.

“A chant like ‘Send her back!’ is ugly and dangerous, and it is the inevitable consequence of President Trump’s demagoguery,” he wrote. “This is how history’s worst episodes begin. We must not allow this man to take us to such a place.”

Mike DeBonis, Rachael Bade and Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.