The elder Berdymukhamedov announced his resignation last month and Serdar, who had been named to increasingly prominent government posts, most recently the Cabinet’s deputy chairman, was seen as his certain successor.
Turkmenistan, a nation of 6 million on the Caspian Sea, has long been difficult for outsiders to enter. It has not reported a single case of infection in the coronavirus pandemic, a situation questioned by medical experts. It also has struggled to diversify its economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on vast natural gas reserves.
But the new president said at his inauguration that “We are open to all countries and peoples of the world and aim to develop trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties with them in the future.”