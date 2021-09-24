“I believe that children, with their energy, optimism, and creativity, have the power to fix the many problems with which we adults are leaving them,” Sotomayor said in a statement. “I hope my book, with Angela Dominguez’s beautiful illustrations, will encourage children to use their power to help one another and begin changing their communities.”
Sotomayor’s previous works include such bestsellers as the memoir “My Beloved World” and the picture books “Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” and “Turning Pages: My Life Story.”