Zuma was jailed in July but has since been granted medical parole for an undisclosed illness. His release has been questioned by opposition parties who say procedure wasn’t followed.
Friday’s judgment was read out by Justice Sisi Khampepe at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. She said it was a majority decision of 7-2 judges to uphold Zuma’s sentence. The judgment doesn’t affect Zuma’s parole.
The 79-year-old Zuma argued his sentence was improper because, among other things, he had been jailed without trial.