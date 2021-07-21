The U.N.-backed effort to deliver coronavirus vaccines worldwide known as COVAX has stumbled badly in past months. It has delivered only 200 million vaccines globally since February, while the U.S. alone has administered more than 338 million doses. After COVAX’s biggest supplier — the Serum Institute of India — halted exports in March to deal with an explosive surge on the subcontinent, the agencies behind COVAX, including the World Health Organization, resorted to begging rich countries for donations.