McMaster has also had to contend with related litigation in his own state, although it's been put on hold pending the Mississippi decision. Earlier this year, the governor signed the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” which requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for cardiac activity, which can now be detected about six weeks after conception. If it’s found, the abortion can be performed only if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life was in danger.