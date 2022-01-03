A legislative committee looking into the issue has focused on events that happened prior to when Amundson took over, and he has not faced questioning from lawmakers about his leadership of the agency. Lawmakers have largely focused on a meeting the governor summoned Bren into while she was head of the agency.
Bren has told lawmakers that at the July 2020 meeting, which also included the governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, and Noem’s cabinet secretary, an agreement was formed that gave Peters an unprecedented third opportunity to meet federal requirements to obtain her appraiser license.
The Department of Labor and Regulation, which oversees the Appraiser Certification Program, did not respond to a request for comment on Amundson’s resignation. Amundson had directed the agency since June last year.
Noem has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying that instead of aiding her daughter’s application, she was addressing a shortage of certified appraisers and working to cut red tape.