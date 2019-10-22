Chlorine in the air needs cold temperatures in the stratosphere to convert into a form of the chemical that eats ozone.
This fall, the average hole in the ozone layer is 3.6 million square miles (9.3 million square kilometers). That’s down from a peak of 10 million square miles (25.9 million square kilometers) in 1998. This year’s hole is even smaller than the one first discovered in 1985.
