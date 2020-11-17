The Interior Ministry said in a report this week that 16,760 migrants had arrived by sea to the Canary Islands between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, a figure that was up by 1,000% compared to the same period last year.
More than half of the total have arrived in the last four weeks, a sharp influx worrying international and non-profit organizations.
The ministry said the total number of migrant arrivals by boat to Spain was 32,427 for the same period, up 45% from last year.
