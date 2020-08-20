The spokesman, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, said the death has been blamed on “natural causes.”
Eight other migrants were treated for bruises and cuts. Three Civil Guard officers who were at the site with emergency and health services were also treated for minor injuries, the spokesman said.
Moroccan law enforcement stopped the rest of the migrants from attempting to cross, he added.
Melilla and nearby Ceuta are two tiny territories in northern Africa separated from neighboring Morocco by barbed-wire fences and constant border monitoring.
According to Spain’s Interior Ministry, at least 1,383 migrants entered the two enclaves by land without authorization in the first half of the year, 1,930 fewer than during the same period in 2019.
