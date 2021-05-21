Aragonès, a 38-year-old lawyer who has been involved in Catalan politics for almost 20 years, studied at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and has previously held posts in the regional government.
A regional election was held in February but squabbling between separatist parties, which together captured more than half of the vote, delayed the formation of a government. They had disagreed on the best way to push for secession — a longstanding bone of contention among the separatists.
The new government’s goals include self-determination for Catalonia, a referendum on independence and an amnesty for the separatist leaders prosecuted after an outlawed independence ballot and doomed independence declaration more than three years ago.
Roughly 50% of Catalans want to carve out an independent state, while the other half want to remain a part of Spain.
