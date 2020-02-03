Their symbolic gesture of not attending the first session of the national parliament since a new left-wing government was sworn in last month exposes the difficulties that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faces in the coming months.

AD

His coalition with the far-left United We Can (Podemos) party will need votes from the separatist parties to pass the nation’s 2020 spending plan and any significant legislation. Sánchez’s Socialists have been supportive of King Felipe VI and the former monarch, King Emerit Juan Carlos I.