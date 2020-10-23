The Interior Ministry says that so far this year, more than 8,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands, located more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the northwest African coast.
The people who landed in the Canary Islands on Friday brought the number of migrants reaching Spain to more than 1,500 since Monday, most of them arriving to the Canary Islands, the private Spanish news agency Europa Press said.
Emergency tents set up by the Red Cross on the Gran Canaria island’s Arguineguin dock were accommodating some 1,300 migrants, the news agency said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.