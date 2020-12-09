The former king moved to the United Arab Emirates after it emerged that he had become the target of official investigations by prosecutors in Spain and Switzerland for possible financial wrongdoing.
His lawyer said Wednesday that Juan Carlos I “remains, as he has always been, available for prosecutors, for any procedure or action that they may take.”
The Spanish government had said that the former monarch deserved no special treatment by the country’s legal system.
The possible financial wrongdoing and Juan Carlos I’s move to Abu Dhabi had caused unease in the Socialist-led coalition government and royal household, giving ammunition to those who want the monarchy abolished.
