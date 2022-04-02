The vote took place during a two-day party congress in the southern city of Seville. Feijóo ran unopposed.

Sánchez has led a left-to-center coalition since early 2020 and has said that he intends to rule through his current term, which lasts until late 2023.

Feijóo is a 60-year-old former civil servant who has won four consecutive regional elections in Galicia, a stronghold for the Popular Party. He is regarded as the consensus figure needed to restore peace quickly in conservative ranks after Pablo Casado’s ugly fall from the party’s presidency.

Casado, 41, rose to the top party job promising a clean slate after a series of corruption scandals that brought down a previous Popular Party administration. But Casado lost an internal power struggle that involved public accusations of corruption against a fellow party heavyweight, who in turn accused Casado of political espionage.

Feijóo did not directly address the unseemly feud that brought down Casado. Instead, he focused on sending the message that the Popular Party would exercise a responsible opposition thanks to its experience.

“We will do everything we can for the best of Spain because our adversaries are our political rivals, not Spain,” Feijóo told party members.

According to recent polls, the Popular Party turmoil has mostly benefited the far-right Vox party, which has gained ground in Spain’s ever more fragmented political landscape.