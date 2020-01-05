Sánchez is expected to fail on his first vote Sunday in Parliament, when his center-left Socialists and United We Can do not appear to have enough support of other parties to clinch an absolute majority of 176 votes.

But Sánchez’s party and would-be partners believe they have the enough votes to get the required simple majority in a second vote Tuesday to put Sánchez back in the Moncloa Palace, Spain’s seat of government.

Spain’s three right-wing parties have already said their lawmakers would vote against the left-wing government. So Sánchez’s hopes of success on Tuesday will depend on the support of several smaller parties, including separatists in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Sánchez has been leading a caretaker government in Spain for almost a year.

Sánchez became prime minister in 2018 after leading a push to oust Mariano Rajoy’s conservative government, which was beset by corruption scandals . He kept a minority government afloat until he failed to get a national budget passed early last year and called an early election.

The Socialists received the most support of any party in the April vote but failed to strike a deal with United We Can. Sánchez was forced to call a second election for November that barely changed the distribution of power in parliament.

Sunday’s vote will be held after a parliamentary debate that carried over from a marathon session on Saturday.

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

