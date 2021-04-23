Vox Party Madrid leader Rocío Monasterio said she was against “all kinds of violence” but, during a radio debate with Iglesias, refused to back away from earlier remarks that she didn’t believe her opponent’s account.

As a result, three left-wing candidates refused to continue talking with the far-right politician and the debate ended abruptly.

The threats were delivered in envelopes filled with bullets and accompanied by anonymous letters either demanding the three officials step down from their positions or plainly menacing the recipients and their relatives.

Iglesias, who recently stepped down as one of Spain’s four deputy prime ministers to run in the May 4 Madrid election, posted a photo on Twitter showing the four bullets he said arrived inside the envelope and the letter addressed to him at the Interior Ministry’s headquarters in Madrid.

“You have let die our parents and grandparents,” the letter posted by Iglesias read, adding: “Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment. Your time is running out.”

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and his appointee, Civil Guard Director General María Gámez, received similar letters.

“You have 10 days to step down. The time to laugh at us has ended. National Police. Civil Guard,” read the letter addressed to Grande-Marlaska, according to the private news agency Europa Press. The interior minister oversees both police bodies.

Monasterio had said that she didn’t believe the Spanish government or Iglesias. “They have tricked us since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said during an interview.

The far-left candidate said that he refused to whitewash the far-right’s hate speech and left a debate hosted by Cadena SER radio later in the day when Monasterio refused to back away from her remarks. Iglesias was followed by two more left-wing candidates, leading the show’s host to close the debate.