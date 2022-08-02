Spanish research center suffers cyberattack linked to Russia

A preliminary analysis by Spain’s cybersecurity authorities said that it appears that no sensitive or confidential information was extracted.

Spain’s science ministry said the Spanish National Research Council was targeted by the ransomware attack on July 16-17.

MADRID — Spain’s leading scientific research body was targeted by a cyberattack that national authorities suspect had its origin in Russia, the country’s science ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the cyberattack was similar to others carried out against NASA in the United States and the Max Planck Institute in Germany.