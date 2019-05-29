In this file photo taken on June 19, 2013, then-FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
By Felicia Sonmez and
Matt Zapotosky
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III will make a public statement at 11 a.m. on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

There will be no question-and-answer session following Mueller’s statement, according to the Department of Justice.

A person familiar with the matter said Mueller will deliver a “substantial” statement, but declined to provide more details.

The appearance will mark the first time Mueller has spoken publicly following the release last month of his 448-page report.

The White House was notified Tuesday night that Mueller planned to make a statement on Wednesday, according to a senior White House official.