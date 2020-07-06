Cox said in a tweet Monday night that he had received a “gracious call” from Huntsman conceding the race.
“Thanks to all of you for making today happen,” Cox tweeted. “We still have much work to do. And we will do it together.“
Huntsman had previously served two terms as Utah governor. He resigned during his second term in 2009 and became the U.S. ambassador to China under the Obama administration. He left that post two years later for an unsuccessful run for president.
In 2017, President Trump tapped Huntsman to be his ambassador to Moscow. Huntsman stepped down from the post two years later, saying in his resignation letter that he wanted to return home “to reconnect with our growing family and responsibilities.” He announced his bid for governor soon after returning to the United States.
Cox bested Huntsman and two other candidates, former state House speaker Greg Hughes and former state GOP chairman Thomas Wright, in the Republican primary. Polling in June showed Cox and Huntsman locked in a tight race, with Cox leading among registered Republicans and Huntsman ahead among Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
Carol Morello contributed to this report.