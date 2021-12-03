According to a summary of the measure released by the House Appropriations Committee, $4.3 billion of the latest round of funding will go to the Defense Department;$1.3 billion will go to the Department of Health and Human Services’s Administration for Children and Families; $1.3 billion will go to the State Department; $147 million will go to the Department of Homeland Security; and $8 million will go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.