The Senate approved a bill banning magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds and requiring existing owners of such magazines to surrender them to the state. The bill was overhauled in the House after lawmakers realized that it would have outlawed virtually all magazines sold with modern semiautomatic firearms. The House version allows the sale and possession of magazines commonly included with new handguns and rifles while criminalizing the possession of an after-market, large-capacity magazine while committing a felony. The Senate declined to act on the amended bill.