Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic Party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February. (Video image/AP)

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who narrowly lost her race for governor in 2018, said Wednesday she believes a woman or a minority candidate will win the Democratic presidential primary next year and did not rule out making her own bid.

Appearing on “CBS This Morning,” Abrams said that the country needs to “start evolving what the face of leadership looks like.”

Her comments come amid speculation that she is being considered as a running mate for former vice president Joe Biden, a white male, who appears on the cusp of announcing his candidacy.

A Biden spokesman last week dismissed rumors of “a precooked ticket” as false, and during Wednesday’s interview, Abrams said she and Biden had talked but that serving as his running mate “was not the core issue.”

“I think the presidency is about reasserting who we are as a nation, our capacity for cohesion and our ability to talk about marginalized communities and those who are outsiders without excluding the majority,” Abrams said during the CBS interview.

Abrams rose to national prominence as the nation’s first African American woman to run on a major ticket for governor. Both Oprah Winfrey and former president Barack Obama campaigned for her in Georgia ahead of her loss to Republican Brian Kemp, an outcome which took days to finalize amid allegations of voter suppression.

“I think that the success I had in our election transforming the electorate, the work I’ve done as a business leader, as a civic leader, as a political leader positions me to be just as capable of becoming president of the United States as anyone running,” she said Tuesday. “My responsibility, though, is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons and at the right time.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is trying to recruit Abrams to run for the Senate next year.

Abrams said Tuesday that the Democratic presidential nominee next year should have an inclusive vision for the country.

“Everyone wants to be seen, and the best politicians are the ones who can bring people together, not by pretending we all have the same issues, but by recognizing the obstacles that some of us face and the opportunities that all of us want,” she said.

Abrams has remained in the public spotlight since her defeat, including delivering the Democratic Party’s rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

She has also formed a group called Fair Fight Action that advocates for “free and fair elections.”

Vanessa Williams and Colby Itkowtiz contributed to this report.