“I don’t want to be coy” about being interested in the vice presidency, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said in an interview Wednesday. (Carlos Osorio/AP/file)

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has ruled out running for president or for the U.S. Senate seat in her state, reiterated Wednesday that she’d “be honored” to be the running mate of the Democratic presidential nominee.

In March, rumors swirled that former vice president Joe Biden was considering asking her to be his running mate and announcing the ticket when he declared his candidacy. But Biden and Abrams both denied it.

Abrams, who ran for governor in Georgia in 2018 and has since dedicated herself to voting rights issues, told WBUR’s On Point that despite advice not to talk about it openly, she would be interested in the vice presidency.

“I certainly would. I mean, I don’t want to be coy,” Abrams said. “There are those who advised me against saying that out loud. But, the reality is, of course, the work that I want to see for America, the progress I want to see us make, I would be honored to be the running mate of the Democratic nominee.”

Abrams made similar comments in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month when she officially announced she would not be seeking the presidency.

“I would be honored to be considered by any nominee,” Abrams said, but added that her focus during the Democratic primary was to “build the apparatus to fight voter suppression.”

Despite her loss in 2018, Abrams is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party. She was the first African American woman to run for governor, who gained national prominence and enjoyed high-profile support from Oprah Winfrey and former president Barack Obama.

She received more votes in the governor’s race than any other Democrat running statewide. She came close to beating Republican Brian Kemp, and believes she would have defeated him had he not enacted laws as secretary of state that she says suppressed minority turnout.