Here’s what we’re watching.

Do Democrats win chambers in major swing states?

Texas, North Carolina, Michigan, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Arizona: The list of states with competitive state legislative-majority races reads similar to the list of presidential swing states.

AD

Here are some of the major battles, which you’ll see largely have Republicans on defense. That’s partially so because Republicans have been so successful in recent years in state legislative battles that they already control a majority of chambers.

AD

Democrats are trying to take the majority in the Texas House, which would be a key foothold for them in this traditionally Republican state. They are nine seats away. Republicans’ state legislative campaign arm is worried enough that they have signaled keeping the Texas legislature in Republican control as their top priority.

In Arizona, Democrats need to flip just two House seats and three Senate seats to end Republican control of the state legislature for the first time since 1966.

AD

The North Carolina House and Senate could also be up for grabs despite the fact that Republicans had a supermajority here a few years ago. Democrats acknowledge that winning the last few seats in both chambers will be tough, because some are in Republican territory.

Democrats have a chance to flip both state legislative chambers in Pennsylvania, but their best shot is in the state House, where they would need to net nine seats to do so.

AD

In Minnesota, Democrats are two wins away from flipping the state Senate. That would give Democrats what is known as a trifecta, control of both state legislative chambers and the governor’s mansion.

Democrats have been gerrymandered out of power in Michigan for nearly a decade, but now they need to pick up just four seats to win the majority in the state House.

AD

Democrats are also trying to flip the state House in Iowa, which they are four seats away from doing.

Do Democrats win enough seats to have a hand in redrawing electoral maps?

For the first time in 20 years, Democrats have a chance to draw themselves back into power in both Congress and state legislatures in key states.

States draw new electoral maps every decade based on new census population data, and the boundaries play a significant role in determining which party controls Congress and state legislatures.

AD

Many states let their politicians draw the maps. Over the past two decades, Republicans have invested a heavy amount of money into controlling state legislatures. Their investment helped lock their party into power in key states and in Congress for nearly a decade.

AD

But after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, the Democratic Party started getting serious about retaking power at the state level. This is the last election cycle before redistricting could lock Democrats out of power in key states for another decade or more — and severely hamper their ability to keep their majority in the U.S. House. Most of the state battles listed above would give Democrats some leverage to help draw new maps that they didn’t have last time.

Where do Republicans fight back?

Republican donors have long understood the importance of state legislative power. Investing $30 million into races in 2010 helped them take back the majority in a number of chambers and control the redistricting process that has helped keep them in power in Congress for much of the past decade. And even though they’re on defense this year, Republicans’ state legislative committee is outraising its Democratic counterpart.

AD

AD

They also have opportunities to pick up more than 100 districts across the nation that Democrats hold that also voted for President Trump in 2016. In Wisconsin, Republicans are trying to win a veto-proof majority that would give them power over the Democratic governor, for example.