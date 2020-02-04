Trump was impeached by the House for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case against him is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
●Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 9 p.m.
●House prosecutors, Trump’s team offer competing arguments to Senate that has largely decided on the verdict.
●Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) calls for censuring Trump over pressuring Ukraine to investigate a domestic political rival.
Schumer says Senate trial has failed the ‘laugh test’
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) delivered a brief rebuttal to remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), accusing him of repeating “talking points” and stressing that the trial included no live witnesses or new documents.
“I thought the House did a very good job,” Schumer said of the managers who presented the case for removal from office. “But even if you didn’t, the idea that that means you shouldn’t have witnesses and documents, when we’re doing something as august, as important, as an impeachment trial fails the laugh test.”
Schumer sought to highlight the gravity of the charges brought against Trump.
“To interfere in an election, to blackmail a foreign country, to interfere in our elections, gets at the very core of what our democracy is about,” Schumer said. “If Americans believe that they don’t determine who is president, who is governor, who is senator, but some foreign potentate, out of reach of any law enforcement, can jaundice our elections? That’s the beginning of end of democracy. So it’s a serious charge. The Republicans refused to get the evidence, because they were afraid of what it would show. And that’s all it needs to be said.”
His remarks lasted about two minutes.
McConnell urges acquittal, says Democrats are motivated by losing presidency in 2016
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged his colleagues to acquit Trump of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during a floor speech in which he accused Democrats of trying to remove the president to settle a political score.
“Washington Democrats think President Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor the moment, the moment he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. That is the original sin of this presidency,” McConnell said.
He accused the Democrats of overeach, deriding the two articles of impeachment of being “constitutionally incoherent.”
“We’ve watched a major American political party adopt the following absurd proposition: We think this president is a bull in a china shop,” McConnell said. “So we’re going to drive a bulldozer through the china shop and get rid of it.”
McConnell argued that if Democrats want to remove Trump from office, they should try to do so through the ballot box.
“I can certainly see why, given President Trump’s remarkable achievements over the past three years, Democrats might feel a bit uneasy about defeating him at the ballot box,” he said. “But they don’t get to rip the choice away from the voters just because they’re afraid they might lose again.”
McConnell defended the decision not to hear from live witnesses during the trial, saying the chamber was under no obligation to do so.
“We’ve done our duty,” he said. “We’ve considered all the arguments. We’ve studied the, quote, ‘mountain of evidence,’ endquote. ... And tomorrow we will vote. We must vote to reject the House abuse of power, vote to protect our institutions, vote to reject new precedents that would reduce the Framers’ design to rubble, vote to keep factional favor from boiling over and scorching our republic. I urge every one of our colleagues to cast the vote the facts, the evidence, the Constitution, the common good clearly requires — vote to acquit the president of the charges.”
Senate to resume debate over Trump removal
The Senate trial is scheduled to formally resume Wednesday at 4 p.m. A motion to acquit Trump of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is expected to follow.
Sen. Durbin voices support for censure, suggests McConnell wouldn’t allow it
Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said Tuesday that he supports a censure of Trump if he is acquitted by the Senate but cast doubt on whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would allow a vote to come to the floor.
During an appearance on CNN, Durbin said that such a motion would not come during the trial of Trump but afterward in the course of ordinary business in the Senate.
“That means it’s under the control and the loving arms of Mitch McConnell in terms of whether it sees the light of day on the Senate floor,” Durbin said.
He said he “certainly would” vote for a censure resolution but said it should not be viewed as an alternative to a guilty verdict.
“If we don’t do something about it, he’ll do more of the same, over and over and over again,” Durbin said of Trump.
Grisham says she’ll be watching to see how Pelosi responds to Trump
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that she will be watching closely to see how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responds to Trump when he arrives in the chamber that impeached him in December for his address.
“I’m looking at what she’s going to do. Her behavior has shown that she doesn’t mind going quite low,” Grisham said during an appearance on Fox News.
Asked if Trump will be able to work with the Democratic-led House following his expected acquittal, Grisham said, “I think that he will not stop trying.”
“The more you go against him, the harder he works to make it work,” she added.
Rep. Crow says he has no regrets about pressing case for Trump’s removal
Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), one of the House impeachment managers, said Tuesday that he will have no regrets about having sought Trump’s removal from office even if Trump is acquitted as expected.
“I think doing the right thing always matters,” Crow said during an appearance on CNN. “I can’t control other people. I can’t control whether they keep their oath.”
Crow declined to say whether he would support a censure of Trump following an expected acquittal.
“We’re still in an impeachment trial,” Crow said, adding that he wants to see Trump removed from office. “We’re going to continue to press that case.”
In addressing Congress during impeachment, Trump to sound the starting gun toward November
Trump will stride Tuesday night into the House chamber where he was impeached just 48 days earlier to deliver his annual State of the Union address, seizing the dais on the cusp of acquittal by the Senate to position himself to fight for a second term.
The theme of Trump’s speech will be “the Great American Comeback,” which is how he and his advisers see his presidency now after nearly six months of impeachment proceedings that have scrutinized the president and his administration’s conduct with Ukraine.
Trump plans to present a vision of “relentless optimism,” as one aide put it, and to summon lawmakers from both parties to work together on economic policies and other issue areas. But the traditionally presidential tone previewed by the White House has been belied by the president’s own messages of discord and disunity and his vow to seek retribution against the Democrats he feels wronged him by searing his impeachment into history.
