Debate over President Trump’s removal from office resumed in the Senate on Tuesday morning as Trump prepared to deliver a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber, where he was impeached in December.

The historic trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday with an acquittal in the Republican-led Senate. The theme of Trump’s speech on Tuesday night will be “the Great American Comeback,” a signal that he is eager to move forward after the impeachment proceedings.

Trump was impeached by the House for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case against him is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

●House prosecutors, Trump’s team offer competing arguments to Senate that has largely decided on the verdict.

●Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) calls for censuring Trump over pressuring Ukraine to investigate a domestic political rival.