Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged his colleagues to acquit Trump of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during a floor speech in which he accused Democrats of trying to remove the president to settle a political score.

“Washington Democrats think President Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor the moment, the moment he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. That is the original sin of this presidency,” McConnell said.

He accused the Democrats of overeach, deriding the two articles of impeachment of being “constitutionally incoherent.”

“We’ve watched a major American political party adopt the following absurd proposition: We think this president is a bull in a china shop,” McConnell said. “So we’re going to drive a bulldozer through the china shop and get rid of it.”

McConnell argued that if Democrats want to remove Trump from office, they should try to do so through the ballot box.

“I can certainly see why, given President Trump’s remarkable achievements over the past three years, Democrats might feel a bit uneasy about defeating him at the ballot box,” he said. “But they don’t get to rip the choice away from the voters just because they’re afraid they might lose again.”

McConnell defended the decision not to hear from live witnesses during the trial, saying the chamber was under no obligation to do so.