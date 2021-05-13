Stefanik moved quickly to lock down support for the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership when it became clear last week that Cheney would lose the job because she continued to challenge Trump’s unfounded assertion that the election was stolen and blame him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was formally ousted on Wednesday.
Elise Stefanik said she was one of the ‘most bipartisan’ members of Congress. Then she went all-in on Trump’s false election claims.
Stefanik has pitched herself as a unifying candidate who will focus on pushing the House Republican message and focus on attacking the Biden administration’s policies, while standing by Trump’s election claims.
“I know firsthand the discipline and message it takes to fight back against the biased national media and the entire Democrat and Far-Left infrastructure,” Stefanik said Wednesday in a letter to colleagues officially announcing her candidacy.
Stefanik faces some opposition to her candidacy from conservatives who argue her record it too moderate. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) is running against her.
After being elected in 2014, Stefanik established herself as one of the more bipartisan members and opposed Trump’s signature 2017 tax cuts as well as some of his environmental policies.
“I think she’s liberal,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who does not plan to support her candidacy.
Her full-throated defense of Trump in the lead-up to his first impeachment trial and subsequent support of the former president won her the backing of House GOP leaders and Trump, making her the lead candidate to replace Cheney.
“We need someone in Leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!” Trump said in a statement Monday.
On Thursday, Trump criticized Roy for running against Stefanik.
“Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy — he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district,” he said in a statement. “I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”