Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) speaks during a town hall meeting on Jan. 26, 2019, in Primghar, Iowa. This was the first of 39 town hall meetings he planned to hold. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Rep. Steve King, who earlier this year was condemned by his congressional peers for favorable comments about white supremacy, argued Tuesday that presuming all cultures are equal devalues the Founding Fathers.

The Iowa Republican made his latest comments during a tense exchange with a constituent at a town hall meeting.

Earlier, King bemoaned that people have lost their sense of humor. He mentioned that his Facebook page has a “warning banner,” for those who can’t take a joke. (It indeed says, “Posts may not be suitable for those without a sense of humor.”)

But Christina Russell, who lives in King’s district, challenged the congressman on the premise that his social media posts were funny.

“Making fun of brown people and criminalizing them, it’s not a joke; dehumanizing someone’s culture is not a joke. It’s not a sense of humor. I just want to clarify that for you. Dehumanizing the Mexican culture is not a joke,” said Russell, according to video of the event posted on King’s Facebook page.

[A brief guide to Steve King’s statements on race]

King, after threatening to have her removed if she continued to speak over him, said he’s misunderstood because he’s never cared about race. He said he cares about culture and would continue to defend America’s.

“If we presume that every culture is equal and has an equal amount to contribute to our civilization, then we’re devaluing the contributions of the people that laid the foundation for America and that’s our Founding Fathers,” King said. “We need to hang on to those principles and restore them and refurbish the pillars of America exceptionalism.”

King did not immediately respond to a request from The Washington Post for comment.

In January, King was stripped of his committee assignments in Congress after an interview with the New York Times in which he said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Asked about his cashiering, King called it “one of the most significant injustices that has ever taken place in Congress.”

[What the heck does Steve King do all day?]

He also doubled down on his claim that “white nationalism” wasn’t a loaded term until it was “weaponized” by the left in 2016.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the first known use of the term “white nationalist” was in 1970, and it means “one of a group of militant whites who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation.”

In March, King posted on Facebook an image of blue states fighting red states with the caption: “Folks keep talking about another Civil War. One side has about 8 trillion bullets, while the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.” King added his own commentary: “Wonder who would win...” with a winking emoji. He later deleted it.

[King is spurned in Washington. In Iowa, sentiment is mixed.]

But King told constituents that his critics are part of a “political lynch mob. You can’t reason with a lynch mob. You have to let their blood cool.”

Now that it has, he said, he’s going to start pushing to get his committee seats back.