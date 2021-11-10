“I accept the results,” Sweeney said at the New Jersey State House, according to NJ Advance Media. “It has been an honor and a privilege to represent them in the state Senate and to serve as president of the state Senate. I am proud [of] what we have been able to accomplish.”
The news organization said state Sens. Nicholas Scutari and Nia Gill are among those vying to succeed Sweeney as state Senate president. Democrats still retain control of both chambers of the legislature, although Republicans are projected to have picked up at least six seats by the time the final results are tallied, NJ Advance Media reported.
How the media missed a New Jersey senate candidate’s racist social media posts — until he’d already won.
Durr, a commercial truck driver who has never held elective office, has spent the past several days preparing to take office as well as seeking to walk back some of his previous social media posts, which began circulating online after his victory last week.
Among the dozens of posts that have attracted attention is a September 2019 Twitter post in which Durr said: “Mohammed was a pedophile! Islam is a false religion! Only fools follow muslim teachings! It is a cult of hate!”
In a Facebook post, Durr reportedly called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “not an insurrection … [but] an unauthorized entry by undocumented federal employers!”
Muslim civil rights groups condemned Durr’s tweets. Durr addressed the tweets in an interview with NPR member station WHYY last week.
“I’m a passionate guy. And I say things in the heat of the moment. And if I said anything in the past that hurt anybody’s feelings, I sincerely apologize. … I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose, to the God of their choice,” he said. His Twitter account was no longer accessible as of Wednesday.
Even as Sweeney conceded Wednesday, another unsuccessful candidate in New Jersey has refused to do so.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, who fell short in his bid to oust Gov. Phil Murphy (D), has not spoken about the results since Thursday, when he called Murphy’s declaration of victory “premature.”
As of Monday morning, Murphy led Ciattarelli by roughly 2.6 percentage points, larger than the margin by which Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) won his race against former governor Terry McAullife (D) last week.
Murphy’s campaign has publicly pressed Ciattarelli to concede, describing his silence as “an assault on the integrity of our elections.”
“The race is over,” Murphy campaign manager Mollie Binotto said in a statement early Monday. “Assemblyman Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race. His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections.”
Ciattarelli’s campaign responded in a statement Monday afternoon, with campaign legal counsel Mark Sheridan saying that “waiting for a day or two” would offer more clarity on the numbers and help determine whether the campaign should seek a recount.
David Weigel contributed to this report.