That report followed a filing by the company last week stating that its accountants needed more time to review financial figures before filing its annual report.

Many public companies request filing extensions, but the news added to investor jitters fueled by the botched February launch of Trump’s Truth Social app, which was marred by outages and long wait lists to gain access.

The stock fell to $56.50, down more than a third over the past month.

The Truth Social app topped Apple’s App Store free rankings on the day it was made available to a limited set of subscribers in February. Since then, it has tumbled down the charts and is no longer in the top 200.