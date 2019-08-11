Storms and flooding have caused significant damage throughout the U.S. during the first half of 2019.
The Associated Press tallied about $1.2 billion of damage in 24 states based on preliminary assessments of public infrastructure categories established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The tally includes damage to roads and bridges, utilities, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, and parks.
Each state must meet particular damage thresholds to qualify for federal aid based on their populations. Most, though not all, of the damage costs tallied by the AP will be eligible for federal aid. Figures for some states include updated damage costs provided to the AP by state agencies after their initial reports to FEMA.
The total figures are likely to rise because several states haven’t completed damage assessments for recent disasters. Figures also could rise for some states that already have submitted figures to FEMA but might still be able to add more counties to their disaster declarations. The AP’s state-by-state figures do not include damage to levees eligible for aid from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has estimated repair costs at an additional $1 billion for levees in the Missouri River basin.
Here’s a look at state-by-state preliminary damage assessments, shown by each disaster:
ALABAMA
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: Feb. 19-March 20
Damage: $10 million
___
ARKANSAS
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: May 21-June 14
Damage: $7.1 million
___
CALIFORNIA
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 13-Feb. 15
Damage: $65.2 million
___
CALIFORNIA
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 24-March 1
Damage: $36.7 million.
___
IDAHO
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: April 7-13
Damage: $3 million
___
ILLINOIS
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 15-23
Damage: $672,474
___
ILLINOIS
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: May-July
Damage: Assessments ongoing
___
IOWA
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 12-June 15
Damage: $132.7 million
___
KANSAS
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 28-July 12
Damage: $10.3 million
___
KENTUCKY
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 6-March 10
Damage: $38.9 million
___
LOUISIANA
Event: Storms and tornadoes
Date: April 24-25
Damage: $7.3 million
___
LOUISIANA
Event: Flooding
Date: May 10-June 17
Damage: Assessments ongoing
___
LOUISIANA
Event: Tropical Storm Barry
Date: July 10-15
Damage: Assessments ongoing
___
MINNESOTA
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 12-April 28
Damage: $33.1 million
___
MISSISSIPPI
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: Feb. 22-March 29
Damage: $13.2 million
___
MISSISSIPPI
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 13-14
Damage: $3.2 million
___
MISSOURI
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 11-April 16
Damage: $35.1 million
___
MISSOURI
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 29-July 5
Damage: $59.9 million
___
MONTANA
Event: Flooding
Date: March 20-April 10
Damage: $2.2 million
___
NEBRASKA
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 9-April 1
Damage: $435.9 million
___
NEBRASKA
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: April-July
Damage: Assessments ongoing
___
NORTH DAKOTA
Event: Flooding
Date: March 21-April 28
Damage: $5.9 million
___
OHIO
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 5-13
Damage: $43.5 million
___
OHIO
Event: Storms, tornadoes, flooding and landslides
Date: May 27-29
Damage: $4.6 million
___
OKLAHOMA
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 30-May 6
Damage: $6.4 million
___
OKLAHOMA
Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: May 7-June 9
Damage: $20 million
___
OREGON
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 23-26
Damage: $24.5 million
___
OREGON
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: April 6-21
Damage: $7.5 million
___
SOUTH DAKOTA
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 13-April 26
Damage: $41.9 million
___
TENNESSEE
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 19-March 30
Damage: $64 million
___
TENNESSEE
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: June 6-9
Damage: $8.1 million
___
TEXAS
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: June 24-25
Damage: $47.8 million
___
VERMONT
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: April 15
Damage: $2.4 million
___
WEST VIRGINIA
Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: June 29-30
Damage: $2.7 million
___
WISCONSIN
Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 13-26
Damage: $2.9 million
