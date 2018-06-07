Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York on April 16, 2018. Daniels’s former attorney, Keith Davidson, filed counterclaims Thursday, June 7, 2018, after Daniels claimed he colluded with Donald Trump's attorney to get her to falsely deny having sex with Trump. (Mary Altaffer/AP/file)

Stormy Daniels’s former attorney, Keith Davidson, is fighting back, filing counterclaims Thursday against his former client and her new attorney for defamation and accusing Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, of recording their phone conversations without his permission.

Davidson’s legal missives in federal court in California — which did not include evidence of the alleged recordings — come one day after he declared that a lawsuit Daniels filed against him amounted to her waiving attorney-client privilege. Davidson also responded to that suit Thursday, rejecting her claim that he was not looking out for her best interest and arguing that he helped the porn star accomplish “her stated goals of monetizing her reported 2007 sexual relationship with Donald Trump.”

At issue is the deal Davidson negotiated on behalf of Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, in which Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump one decade earlier. The numerous claims and counterclaims are stoking public interest in a relationship that the president has denied and that Cohen sought to keep under wraps. Cohen is now under federal investigation for potential bank and wire fraud.

Davidson’s new filing says that in more than 175 television appearances this year, Avenatti “has been on a crusade to falsely vilify Davidson.”

Avenatti responded: “There is no question that at the end of this, Keith Davidson will be disbarred from the practice of law. He is a proven liar and his conduct is abhorrent.”

Daniels’s lawsuit against Davidson is her third court action related to the non-disclosure deal in the past three months. Her latest filing included text messages between Davidson and Cohen that she said show “collusion.”

Not true, Davidson argued Thursday, saying she had pushed him repeatedly to make a nondisclosure deal with Cohen and wanted to do anything she could to avoid breaching the agreement and potentially having to forfeit the $130,000. He also pushed back on one particular text, in which Cohen called him “pal.”

He said they have never talked about their families — “pals talk about things other than business” — shared a meal — “pals dine together” — or had a drink together — “pals share spirits.”

Cohen’s attorney, Brent Blakely, said Thursday night that he was reviewing the court filing and could not immediately comment.