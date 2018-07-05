Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who emerged as national figure by representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels, is weighing a challenge to President Trump in 2020.

In tweets and media interviews on Independence Day, Avenatti said he would run against Trump if he seeks reelection and no one else steps up with a good chance of defeating him.

“IF (big) he seeks reelection, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “We can’t relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed.”

In another tweet, Avenatti downplayed his lack of political experience, citing Trump’s success at defeating Republican primary opponents.

“To those that claim that only a traditional politician with ‘experience’ can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016,” he wrote. “He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don’t be surprised with the result.”



Michael Avenatti, a lawyer representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media after a federal court hearing in New York in May. (Richard Drew/AP)

Besides representing Daniels, who received a $130,000 payment in exchange for her silence about an alleged decade-old affair with Trump, Avenatti has taken on other clients in recent months with a connection to Trump.

They include John Melendez, a comedian who claimed to prank-call Trump on Air Force One, and several dozen parents who have been separated from their children as result of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Appearing on CNN on Wednesday, Avenatti suggested that part of his presidential platform would be related to the latter group.

“I am interested in talking about ripping kids from the sides of their mothers,” he said. “I am interested in having allies laugh at us around the world. I am interested in where all those jobs are that he promised Americans in key electoral states. I am interested in pro-choice and a whole host of other issues.

“So look, I hope somebody that’s competent enough to beat this guy . . . steps forward,” he added. “If they don’t, I will.”