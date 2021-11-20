The redistricting process is far from over, with one of the biggest wild cards being New York, where Democrats could produce a map that would significantly reduce Republican representation in Congress. And there are legal challenges or likely legal challenges that could affect the overall impact of this cycle’s work. The Cook-Walter redistricting report estimates that as of now, Republicans would add a net of two or three seats. Wasserman said his estimated range for GOP gains is between zero and five, the upper number being just enough to flip control of the House.