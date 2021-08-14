But while he sees a national impact, Newsom is perplexed by the fact that, while the recall has stirred interest on the right, it has not done so on the left, either in the state or nationally. He notes all the focus on the recent mayoral primary in New York and the attention given to the Democratic Party’s nominee, Eric Adams. He mentions the attention and money that poured into Georgia last winter in the two special elections that put the Senate in Democratic hands.