But Biden and congressional Democrats, whose presence looms over the gubernatorial race, did McAuliffe no favors on Thursday. In the morning, Biden unveiled a framework agreement for his social spending and climate package and implored House Democrats at a meeting on Capitol Hill to get behind the agreement. He then flew to Rome to begin a series of international meetings, hoping that by the time he landed, the House would have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has been sitting for week.