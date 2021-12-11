Here in the United States, threats to the integrity of the electoral process are growing, as a recent article in the Atlantic highlighted. Former president Donald Trump continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. He badgers Republicans to do something, and Republican legislators in some key states have responded by seeking to make it easier, if there is a repeat of the 2020 results, to turn the administration of elections over to partisan politicians and to make it possible to challenge the certification of results and potentially overturn the next election.